Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,974 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 97,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,459,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $244.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

