Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MMP. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $31.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.