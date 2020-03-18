LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.