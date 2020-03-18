Longbow Research Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to “Buy”

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $351.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $298.74 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,437 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.