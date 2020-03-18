Longbow Research Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to “Buy”

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $351.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.
Shares of DPZ opened at $298.74 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.
In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,437 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
