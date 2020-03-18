Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

LONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LONE opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

