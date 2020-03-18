LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 337,747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

