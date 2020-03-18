LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.
In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RAMP opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.
