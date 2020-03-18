LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 19.1% on Analyst Downgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded down 19.1% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.73, 1,384,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,223,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.87.

In other news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 919.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 219,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

