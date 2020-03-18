LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 919.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

