Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00019276 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. Lisk has a market capitalization of $121.65 million and $10.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015815 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 443% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006164 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,666,468 coins and its circulating supply is 122,580,757 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Coindeal, Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, BitBay, Poloniex, Exrates, ChaoEX, Coinbe, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

