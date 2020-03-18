Liberum Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group (LON:TMO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TMO stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Time Out Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.25 ($1.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

