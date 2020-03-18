Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 648 ($8.52).

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 363 ($4.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 567.71. Network International has a one year low of GBX 417.50 ($5.49) and a one year high of GBX 656 ($8.63).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

