Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON DPEU opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.98. DP Eurasia has a 52-week low of GBX 36.90 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.37.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

