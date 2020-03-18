Liberum Capital Lowers Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target to GBX 245

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.22) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Volution Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.33 ($2.94).

FAN opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.16.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

