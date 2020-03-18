Liberum Capital Lowers SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 400

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get SThree alerts:

SThree stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.90) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14. SThree has a one year low of GBX 248 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 339.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In other SThree news, insider Alex Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £374,000 ($491,975.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,704 shares of company stock valued at $73,102,498.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.