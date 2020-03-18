Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEVI. UBS Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

LEVI opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 16,182 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $323,801.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 11,841 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $219,058.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,841 shares in the company, valued at $219,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,266. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,312 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 61,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

