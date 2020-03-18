Lazydays (LAZY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Lazydays alerts:

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.