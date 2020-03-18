Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.36% from the company’s current price.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $82,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 30,109 shares worth $590,788. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,253,000 after acquiring an additional 971,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $12,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $9,589,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.