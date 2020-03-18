Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $2,721,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

