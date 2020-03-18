Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Down 20.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price dropped 20.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 974,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 655,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $832,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 72.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

