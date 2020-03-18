Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 5776205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936 over the last three months.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.29.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

