King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 20,198 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079,545 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $485,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

