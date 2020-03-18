Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 646 Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 646 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,510.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 753,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,938,833.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VBFC opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.15% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

