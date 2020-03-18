Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:KALV)

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on KALV. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.