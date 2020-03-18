Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Short Interest Update

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 25.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 121,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 33,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 2,070.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLDO opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $119.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

