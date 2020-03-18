JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $350.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $350.00 price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.02.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.14 and its 200-day moving average is $268.93. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

