Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Jones Soda Co. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.98.
Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Company Profile
