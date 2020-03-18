Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,534,000 after acquiring an additional 527,874 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,084,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,563,000 after acquiring an additional 740,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

