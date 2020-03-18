JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Short Interest Update

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 967,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 911,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:JW.A opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $467.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.74 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A news, EVP Gary M. Rinck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $492,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

