John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $17,786.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,006.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

Shares of CRM opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 677.13, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

