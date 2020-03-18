John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 414.80 ($5.46).

Get John Laing Group alerts:

John Laing Group stock opened at GBX 306.20 ($4.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 346.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. John Laing Group has a one year low of GBX 318.60 ($4.19) and a one year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31).

In other John Laing Group news, insider Luciana Germinario sold 6,250 shares of John Laing Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42), for a total value of £21,000 ($27,624.31). Also, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,516 shares of John Laing Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total value of £20,023.08 ($26,339.23).

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.