Jefferies Group LLC Takes $792,000 Position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.69. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.18.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

