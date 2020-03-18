Jefferies Group LLC Takes $740,000 Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,632,000 after acquiring an additional 801,265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ABM Industries by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 588,180 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 968,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 531,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

NYSE ABM opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

