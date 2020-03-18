Jefferies Group LLC Invests $739,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. State Street Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 290,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

