Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ServiceNow Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

NOW stock opened at $287.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

