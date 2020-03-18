Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $435.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

