Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

MSFT stock opened at $146.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.70. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

