Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Del Taco Restaurants Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TACO. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

