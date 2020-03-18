Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Bunzl (LON:BNZL) to “Buy”

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,620 ($21.31). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNZL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bunzl to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,159 ($28.40).

BNZL opened at GBX 1,396.50 ($18.37) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,904.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,019.26. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,748.50 ($23.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12973.032336 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total value of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

