Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,350

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) price target (down from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,276.67 ($69.41).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,635 ($60.97) on Monday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,542.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,509.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.