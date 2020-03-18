Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the network technology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

PANW opened at $141.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.09. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $133.84 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.