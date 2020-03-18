J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240.69 ($3.17).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 192 ($2.53) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of £201.30 ($264.80). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.81.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.