J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 657 ($8.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,518.39. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

