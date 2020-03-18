J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

JDW opened at GBX 657 ($8.64) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $743.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,382.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,518.39. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

