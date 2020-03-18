ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Acquires 5,799 Shares of Stock

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $12,293.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 924,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ITUS stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. ITUS Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

