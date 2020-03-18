Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of ITRI opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

