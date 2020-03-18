iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $58.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

