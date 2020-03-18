iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 256.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVYE. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

