Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Kevin M. King Sells 4,218 Shares

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRTC stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.37. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $104,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,394,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after acquiring an additional 91,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

