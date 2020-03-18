InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 10,684 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $11,640.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $20,440.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $18,140.00.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.07.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

